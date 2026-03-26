Royal biographer continues to expose Andrew truths after painful accident

Royal historian and biographer, whose explosive book on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson sent shockwaves at Palace, remains undeterred in his efforts despite suffering a brutal injury.

Andrew Lownie had made several claims about the York, not only exposing the illicit activities of Andrew and Fergie, but also suggesting that the royal family knew about it. The Epstein files have only added fuel to the fire for the royals.

The author, who has been demanding transparency on the matter, has appeared for multiple interviews since and went ahead with schedule even though he was left unable to walk.

“I did the event by Zoom on painkillers, having pulled muscles in my back falling down stairs on Friday and being unable to walk,” the author told The Mail.

Most recently, Lownie spoke about new developments which are “hugely significant” as the shamed ex-prince’s former Private Secretary Charlotte Manley has agreed to speak to the police.

The author said that it was interesting that Charlotte had decided to come forward as he was told “not to even bother approaching her” as she would never agree to speak.

He also pointed that he had approached many people after the Epstein files, who declined to speak to him initially. However, they did not respond. Lownie explained that it is possible that the police testimony offers discretion which may have motivated them to speak.