Prince Harry issues statement after King Charles emotional health update

Prince Harry spoke out about 'compassion and resilience' in his first statement after King Charles revealed chemotherapy side effects.

The Duke of Sussex's team shared a meaningful message on an important event, earning praise from fans.

Harry's passion project, the Invictus Games, marked International Nurses Day on its official Instagram page by honouring one of its members.

The statement reads, "On #InternationalNursesDay, we are proud to spotlight an incredible member of the Invictus community, Cavell Simmonds.

"At 67 years old, Cavell became the oldest competitor ever to take part in the #InvictusGames at Sydney 2018, competing across an incredible five sports."

It is important to note that Cavell was herself a cancer survivor and a dedicated nurse. With her own experiences, she supports and encourages those in need.

"Her resilience, compassion and determination are a true embodiment of the Invictus Spirit," the special caption concluded.

Notably, this comes after Harry's father made an emotional confession about 'awful' taste chemotherapy left in one's mouth during a recent hospital visit.

The monarch's admission showcased that he has been dealing with health problems silently and continues to attend to royal duties.