Kate Middleton shares first emotional message as Italy tour begins

Princess Kate spoke out about her meaningful mission as her much-awaited Italy tour.

On May 13, Kensington Palace issued Catherine's first message as all eyes were set on her first overseas royal tour after cancer treatment.

A series of short videos has been released on the Waleses' official Instagram page, showcasing the streets and classrooms of Reggio Emilia.

The statement reads, "Looking forward to a special trip to Reggio Emilia in Italy with @earlychildhood, aiming to come to a greater understanding of how we can raise ‘The Whole Child’ - supporting healthy balance in mind, body and spirit.

"Our earliest relationships and environments cultivate the social and emotional skills which become the golden thread of lifelong wellbeing, and here, the Reggio Emilia Approach has become a world-leading approach to learning, encouraging children how to ‘live’ connection."

Princess Kate's fans from Italy expressed their excitement to host the future Queen of Britain.

One social media user wrote, "Welcome to Italy, your Royal Highness."

"Welcome to my country, BEATIFUL PRINCESS CATHERINE," another penned.

"Looking forward to your visit to our Country. Can't wait," one fan said.