 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan's precious UK memory marred by fresh controversy

New details emerge in court hearing as blackmail charges are made against private establishment
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 13, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan&apos;s precious UK memory marred by fresh controversy
Prince Harry, Meghan’s precious UK memory marred by fresh controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been planning to make their return to the UK for some time but received some upsetting update amid their hopes for a royal reunion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have had a tough time with the royal family, which led to their exit from senior working roles, but they still hold very fond memories together in the UK.

Before the official announcement about their courtship, the couple had been dating secretly and would opt for going to private clubs, away from the public eye. Meghan and Harry have often spoken about falling in love and their escapades before it all went public.

Now, it seems that their precious memories have come under the scandal as the world-renowned club where they had their first and second dates in July 2016, is being “targeted in a blackmail bid”.

In a court hearing, the exclusive private members’ club Soho House was targeted as a man threatened to sell clients’ information for £5 million.

50-year-old Amit Sharma allegedly asked for £5m from Soho House boss Andrew Carnie in a blackmail attempt. The second charge said that Amit had unauthorised computer access with intent to commit other offences and a harassment charge that employees of Soho House had made against him.

Soho House owns plenty of private clubs around the world with many famous A-listers as members including Leonardo DiCaprio, the Gallagher brothers and Kendall Jenner. However, there is no suggestion that any of their personal details were compromised.

Buckingham Palace shares update amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new ban
Buckingham Palace shares update amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new ban
'Excited' Princess Kate heads to Italy for significant job amid recovery
'Excited' Princess Kate heads to Italy for significant job amid recovery
Queen Camilla gets literary gift as Penny Pepper hands over her latest read
Queen Camilla gets literary gift as Penny Pepper hands over her latest read
Andrew's shocking Sandringham act sparks anger
Andrew's shocking Sandringham act sparks anger
King Charles, Queen Camilla spring into action as Princess Kate heads to Italy
King Charles, Queen Camilla spring into action as Princess Kate heads to Italy
Duchess Sophie praises Shropshire charities on tour of life-changing community projects
Duchess Sophie praises Shropshire charities on tour of life-changing community projects
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffers another blow as legal action looms video
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffers another blow as legal action looms
Queen Camilla's striking fashion statement at anniversary gala
Queen Camilla's striking fashion statement at anniversary gala