Prince Harry, Meghan’s precious UK memory marred by fresh controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been planning to make their return to the UK for some time but received some upsetting update amid their hopes for a royal reunion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have had a tough time with the royal family, which led to their exit from senior working roles, but they still hold very fond memories together in the UK.

Before the official announcement about their courtship, the couple had been dating secretly and would opt for going to private clubs, away from the public eye. Meghan and Harry have often spoken about falling in love and their escapades before it all went public.

Now, it seems that their precious memories have come under the scandal as the world-renowned club where they had their first and second dates in July 2016, is being “targeted in a blackmail bid”.

In a court hearing, the exclusive private members’ club Soho House was targeted as a man threatened to sell clients’ information for £5 million.

50-year-old Amit Sharma allegedly asked for £5m from Soho House boss Andrew Carnie in a blackmail attempt. The second charge said that Amit had unauthorised computer access with intent to commit other offences and a harassment charge that employees of Soho House had made against him.

Soho House owns plenty of private clubs around the world with many famous A-listers as members including Leonardo DiCaprio, the Gallagher brothers and Kendall Jenner. However, there is no suggestion that any of their personal details were compromised.