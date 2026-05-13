'Excited' Princess Kate heads to Italy for significant job amid recovery

Princess Kate has let her real feelings be known over her first overseas royal tour since her cancer diagnosis.

The Princess of Wales will be performing meaningful engagements aimed at highlighting early childhood work during her two-day Italy tour from May 13 to 14.

In Reggio Emilia, Catherine wants to learn useful techniques for education and child-rearing.

A royal source shared, "[This visit] is an important step in the princess’s recovery journey. She takes great joy from this work."

"I think it is only right that her first international trip since her illness is one that is focused on an issue that she has been committed to championing for decades to come and is a real issue that she wants to shine a spotlight on," an insider added.

It has been revealed that the future Queen is "energised, enthused and excited" to meet people and takes her project, The Royal Foundation for Early Childhood, globally.

The doting mother of George, Charlotte and Louis "wants to look at other models around the world and really create a global conversation," per People.

A trip to Italy is a huge milestone for Princess Kate as she is in remission from cancer.

Like her well-wishers, King Charles and Prince William are reportedly delighted by her powerful step and sent blessings for a successful journey.