Queen Camilla gets literary gift as Penny Pepper hands over her latest read

Queen Camilla received a special gift during today’s Garden Party at Buckingham Palace, where author Penny Pepper presented her with a copy of her latest book.

Known for her love of reading, the Queen welcomed the thoughtful gesture during the event, which celebrated frontline workers from across the United Kingdom.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were among the distinguished guests, joining the Queen in recognising individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to their communities through volunteering, charitable work, and roles in emergency services.

The annual garden party is one of the monarchy’s key events for honouring service and dedication, bringing together heroes from every corner of the UK.

Queen Camilla made a fashionable statement for the occasion, recycling a white Anna Valentine dress she first wore in 2025 for the Thanksgiving Service commemorating VE Day.

She paired the outfit with a Philip Treacy hat in a striking black-and-white design that echoed the detailing of her dress, blending elegance with classic royal style.

During the event, attendees were treated to live music and refreshments in the palace gardens, with opportunities to mingle and share stories of service and achievement.