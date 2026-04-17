Palace issues first statement after Harry's tearful admission

King Charles' office has released fresh update on an important royal figure after Prince Harry's surprise admission about quitting his royal job.

Buckingham Palace has issued a statement on the Duchess of Gloucester importatnt royal engagement.

The royal family shared a photo of Danish-born member of the British royal family with details about her recent engagement as she visited local charity @BlackthornTrust to find out more about the work they do to support those with mental and chronic physical health conditions.

The Duchess - married to Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, a grandson of King George V - heard first-hand how the organisation is supporting wellbeing across the community and met with service users who are benefiting from the charity’s programmes.

The post comes hours after Harry broke his silence on his unbearable pain, revealing his thoughts about the royal role.

The 41-year-old admitted that he wanted to abandon his royal role after his mother Princess Diana’s tragic death in a Paris car crash in 1997, saying he felt "lost, betrayed and completely powerless," noting he believed, "It killed my mum."