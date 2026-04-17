Sarah Ferguson likely to drop explosive TV update: Alarming

Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, may surprise royals with her bombshell TV move as Epstein scandal continues.

The 66-year-old former Duchess of York is said to be considering a dramatic leap into reality television after being cornered by the Firm over her connections to the disgraces financeir.

The move allegedly could "lay waste to the royal family forever" if she uses the platform to reveal private details about life behind palace walls.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, who has stepped back from the spotlight in recent months, is allegedly plotting a comeback following her loss of royal status and income streams.

She is exploring options ranging from a lucrative tell-all book deal to high-profile television appearances. The financial pressure of sustaining her lifestyle after years within the royal orbit has intensified her search for new opportunities.

An insider told OK!: "Sarah is considering what many within royal circles would regard as a highly risky and provocative move into the world of reality television, and there is a growing sense that if she commits to it and chooses to be completely candid, the repercussions could be profound."

They went on explaing the situation, claiming: "She has been made offers, and they have planted seeds in her head."

Some royal aides fear that she may speak openly about her experiences with the royal family.

The source added, "She could effectively lay waste to the institution forever, because there is a strong expectation she would not shy away from discussing sensitive or controversial issues.

"The possibility of Sarah leading a reality series in which she openly dissects her life within the royal orbit is being viewed as potentially catastrophic."

Her bombshell move could trigger a wave of fallout, not just in terms of public perception, but in the strain it could place on already fragile relationships within the family.

She has reportedly undergone a noticeable shift in mindset over recent months after her removal from royal life.

One source said: "The unease is not centered on any single television idea or proposal, but on the broader question of how far Sarah might be willing to go if she fully commits to this path of securing her future financially."

There is a growing perception among those familiar with the situation that she could be prepared to cross lines that would make the rest of the royal family very, very uncomfortable.

From Fergie's perspective, there is a strong feeling that she has been left out in the cold and no longer has any obligation to protect the institution or its image.

On the other hand, Some warned she will have to face the music if she takes any unwisw decision.

It emerges after she was spotted in public for the first time in more than seven months. Fergie was discovered concealing herself at an upmarket Austrian ski resort on Thursday, April 17.

"She's desperate. She's not been in a good place mentally and there's the worry that the police and politicians on both sides of the Atlantic will want to see her testify about what she knew of (jeffrey) Epstein," a separte source revealed to the Daily Mail.

"Sarah's still got friends looking out for her and some of them have the money to help her to continue to hide out. But she can’t do that forever," the source added.

There is the possibility she could end up appearing on formats such as The Traitors and Big Brother, though others say it is unlikely.