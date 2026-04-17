Duke of Edinburgh tunes in to 'Can You Hear Us?' programme

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh spent the day immersed in the Isle of Wight’s creative heartbeat on Thursday, touring cultural hubs across the island that stretched from galleries to grassroots initiatives.

Beginning at Quay Arts in Newport he was joined by Lord Lieutenant Susie Sheldon as he explored exhibitions and met local arts organisations.

Groups including Shademakers, The New Carnival Company, and IW Open Studios spoke with him about the growing range of artistic activity taking shape across the region.

Wandering through exhibitions by Andrew Dutton, Del Seymour, and Ian Whitmore, the Duke engaged with artists and heritage groups featuring work rooted in island life and identity.

The visit also took him inside the Anthony Minghella Theatre, where attention turned to the “CAN YOU HEAR US?” programme, a creative community initiative delivered with Creative Island and Creative Lives.

The project is designed to support local expression through micro-grants, funding everything from craft workshops and music sessions.

Running from March to October 2026, it aims to amplify community voices and encourage wider participation in the arts.

During the visit, Edward met participants from a broad mix of groups, including Young Farmers, the IW Indonesian Community, In Focus, and HMP Isle of Wight, hearing how creative projects are helping people connect.

The itinerary continued beyond Newport, with further stops planned at Ventnor Exchange, Ventnor Arts Club, Brading Youth Club, and Brading Roman Villa.

He is expected to meet museum representatives and present the King’s Award for Voluntary Service at the village hall.