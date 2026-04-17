Prince Michael of Kent makes rare appearance at Submariners’ London reception

Prince Michael of Kent hosted submariners for a formal dinner in London on Friday to recognise the growing contribution of reservists in front-line underwater operations.

The gathering took place at the historic Naval and Military Club known as the “In and Out Club,” where members of the Royal Navy Reserve Submarine Operations Specialisation joined senior naval officers for a special reception and dinner.

As Commodore-in-Chief Maritime Reserves, Prince Michael met personnel from the submarine reserve community and was briefed on recent achievements.

The event shows how modern training pathways are enabling reservists to step into demanding operational environments.

One of the key examples discussed was last year’s Operation Highmast carrier strike group deployment, during which a Submarine Operations reservist served aboard HMS Prince of Wales as part of the Submarine Advisory Team.

Their role supported underwater warfare coordination, ensuring smooth integration between surface and submarine operations during the task group’s return from the Pacific.