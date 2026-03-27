How Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom marriage affected his ex Liza Morales

How Khloé Kardashian, Lamar Odom marriage affected Liza Morales

Liza Morales, Lamar Odom’s high school sweetheart, finally spoke out about the moment she found out that her ex got married to the reality star Khloé Kardashian.

“It was shocking. I couldn’t escape it,” Morales told PEOPLE.

She opened up just days before Netflix releases Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, a documentary about the basketball star’s life, fame, struggles and relationships.

A big part of the film looks back on his early romance with Morales.

The couple met in high school and Odom proposed to her when they were just 20 and they delayed marriage but went on to have three children together.

But tragedy happened in 2006 when their six-month-old son Jayden died from sudden terrifying syndrome.

The loss, however, left a heavy effect on their relationship and slowly, they went their separate ways.

The fashion designer went on to add that she was blindsided when Odom’s relationship with Khloé Kardashian became public in 2009.

“It was a text message and then a phone call from Lamar, ‘By the way, I’m getting married,’” she recalled.

“Then it was everywhere. It wasn’t just that he got married—it was how it happened. It was rushed, and it hurt.”

Still, Morales shared that she and Odom have reached to a better place now. “It took years. I had to work on myself and heal.”