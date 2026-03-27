Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's reunion with King Charles in US looms

King Charles upcoming US visit continues to stir buzz as the Palace remains tight-lipped on details, fueling speculation and excitement across the pond.

There are speculations that the British monarch, 77, could reunite with his son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, if he embarks on the trip in April.

However, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's reunion with the King rests on the US president Donald Trump's invitation.

Trump is rolling out the red carpet for the King, but insiders say the real drama isn’t the guest of honour… it’s the guest list.

There’s posibility that Harry and Meghan's surprise presence could turn a formal state visit into a full-blown global spectacle.

Trump may surprise the world by sending an invite to the Sussexes - that would be his dream lineup to grab the spotlight, aside from the war.

During the historic visit, the monarch will attend a state dinner and address Congress as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebrations. But privately, the tone is shifting from ceremonial to cinematic.

It is not impossible that the US president may broker a peace deal between the King and the Sussexes to make headlines, whether it works or not.

Undoubtedly, Trump is the ultimate showman. If there’s a chance to turn diplomacy into must-watch TV, he’ll take it every time.

If it happens and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walk into that room, it won’t just be history, it’ll be a breaking story.