Royal photographer confirms longstanding theory about Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Princess Kate have been adamant on giving their three children a better upbringing knowing full well of their future roles, even if they had to break away from royal traditions.

Last Christmas, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, won the hearts of the public with her polite interactions and how much they resembled their parents in their conduct.

Charlotte particularly stood out and it gave rise to the speculations about her future role in the monarchy. Royal photographer Chris Jackson seemed to have confirmed what everyone had been saying about the young princess as he described her as a “spitting image” of William and “mini version of Kate”.

“She’s got great poise,” Chris told Page Six.

Recalling a snapshot he took of Charlotte during the 2024 Trooping the Colour carriage ride, the photographer shared why the photo stands out to him.

“She had quite a kind of a sense of focus in this picture,” he said. “I love that moment.”

Of the Waleses children’s public appearances at major royal events, Chris explained that they “realise it’s not normal to be in these situations”.

He added, “You don’t see them very often, but when you do see them, it’s lovely to watch them kind of growing up.”

He also noted how it is “lovely” to see the siblings interacting together. He recalled another “particularly funny” moment that went viral where Prince George’s siblings were “joking about his hair”.