Meghan Markle makes bold demands as fresh crisis follows Netflix fallout

Meghan Markle, who seems to have hit a setback in her business plans, is determined to hold her ground in the face of crisis.

The As Ever Founder had recently cut off her partnership with Netflix over her lifestyle brand just 11 months after its launch last month. It all came as a shock, but the Sussexes and the streaming giant maintained that there were no grudges held over the decision.

However, reports emerged soon after that Netflix had grown tired of the Sussexes and their “repackaged” narrative which had exhausted the company. Despite the fact that that Ted Sarandos, the CEO of the streamer, had sung praises for Meghan in the past.

Although, a new report has claimed that Meghan, who has been keeping up good appearances, is finding it “more and more difficult for her to keep up the charade”.

The Duchess of Sussex is not backing off not accepting defeat, an insider told Heat. She is “demanding a face-to-face with Ted” and is making efforts to turn this around given that the Sussexes still have other deals with the company.

Meghan insists that their “reputation is taking a hit and, in her view, it seems that no one is stepping in to defend them, which she finds pretty appalling”. Moreover, no one can deny that Harry and Meghan got Netflix a lot of publicity.

However, sources claim that the publicity came with “a lot of headaches” which the company was okay with at the time.

Meanwhile, Ted finds himself in a “difficult” and “embarrassing position” where it is becoming harder to back them up now. He was hoping to wrap the matter quietly but that didn’t happen.

Even though the business end of things appear tough, Ted is not stopping his wife from continuing to stay friends with Meghan. There is “no vendetta” but he wants to stay “under the radar” and avoid any drama”.

Hence Meghan seems to be using that as leverage as she calls for a meeting with Ted and hopes that the Sussex brand reputation can be salvaged as they have an important trip to Australia coming up.