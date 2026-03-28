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Princess Eugenie bursts in tears as bombshell drops on royal future

Princess Eugenie left unable able to control emotions in public as husband Jack Brooksbank consoles her

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 28, 2026

Princess Eugenie bursts in tears as bombshell drops on royal future

Princess Eugenie appeared notably distressed as she made a low-key appearance with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, in what appeared to be her 36th birthday dinner.

The youngest daughter of Andrew-Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson could not control her tears as she dined in at The River Cafe in Hammersmith, London, on Monday, March 23, sitting across from Jack.

The couple appeared to be in deep conversation during the dinner. At one point, a waiter came up and brought out a dessert topped with a single candle for the occasion.

The outing comes at a time when Eugenie and her elder sister Beatrice are going through a tough time, especially after Buckingham Palace pulls back its support.

Princess Eugenie bursts in tears as bombshell drops on royal future

Last Christmas, the two sisters were seen happily posing with the royals at Sandringham just weeks after their father Andrew was stripped off of all of his titles and honours.

While King Charles still holds a soft corner for his nieces, he is forced to make some difficult decisions, which possibly includes ousting Beatrice and Eugenie as well.

The saving grace in this scenario is Jack’s support for Eugenie, who believes in the “code of honour” and wouldn’t abandon his in-laws during this tough patch. Although, a source told Daily Mail he has refused to “step into the line of fire himself”.

“His first loyalty has to be to his wife and their two young children. The whole sordid affair has already brought them a great deal of unwarranted attention and he won’t do anything to increase that,” the source explained.

This also comes at a time when reports suggest that Beatrice and Eugenie are at the verge of losing their 'grace-and-favour' homes just like Andrew was booted from Royal Lodge.

However, there is no suggestion of wrong-doing from the sisters despite being mentioned in the Epstein files. They are facing the brunt over it mostly by association. Time will tell if the York sisters would also have to pack their bags with their young families and oblige the orders from the Palace.

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