Trump reveals expensive change in White House for King Charles visit

King Charles forthcoming State Visit to the US has been under intense scrutiny especially as escalation continues in the Middle East.

There had been calls to cancel the visit due to the sensitivity of the situation and the spat that took place between UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump.

However, all the recent events have suggested that the visit will proceed as scheduled in a matter of weeks, since Charles’s closest aides visited the US just weeks prior to make sure things were in order.

Now, Trump has revealed he is not holding back on the expenses in welcoming his special guests soon. He argued that the White House needs a ballroom.

The demolition of the Roosevelt-era East Wing has already caused a lot of controversy as it is to make space for a new 90,000-square-foot entertainment space.

“That’s a big dig. We’re building a ballroom,” Trump told during a meeting with Farmers on Friday, suggesting it would fit around 1000 seated guests.

“So, when the president of China, France, when somebody comes over from the UK, including the King, we have the King coming over very shortly, King Charles, so we can have, like, a large room, because the White House is incredible, but it never had a ballroom,” he continued.

“That’ll be the finest ballroom anywhere in the world when it’s completed.”

Meanwhile, analysts and commentators believe that cancelling King’s trip would not do well for the UK-US relations during a time when the global politics are in shambles.

Trump really seems to like the royals and it is possible that Charles can sway things the right way with his soft diplomacy. Things were getting better in the UK-US relations after the royals had hosted the Trumps for a second state visit at Windsor Castle last September.

It’s possible that it might be better not just for the UK but for international politics during this difficult time.