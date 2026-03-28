Princess Anne's prediction for Meghan comes true years after royal exit

Princess Anne is a staunch supporter of the monarchy and has proven that she would do everything in her capacity to uphold tradition.

And while the Princess Royal had close ties with Prince Harry, she wasn’t too sure about his choice to marry the former Suits actress, according to royal biographer Tom Bower.

Anne seemed to have clocked Meghan right away as she admitted to a friend in London, how she really felt about her nephew’s fiancée.

“Meghan was gripped by red carpet fever,” Anne had said. “Nothing, it seemed, would deter her search for the spotlight.”

Previously, Bower also had shared that before the royal wedding in 2018 took place, Meghan was given a proper briefing by a senior Palace official. After the meeting, the official reported to Queen Elizabeth II and told her that Meghan would be “trouble” and she was unlikely to last in the royal family.

Some fans royal fans suggested that the Queen could not take a step at the time because the royals would have been dubbed as ‘racist’ if they didn’t accept Meghan.

However, they were still labelled as one when Meghan and Harry did the Oprah interview in 2021, making claims about “concerns” in the Palace over Archie’s skin colour before he was even born.

On the other hand, some fans are suggesting that Anne never said those things.

Harry and Meghan left their senior royal positions in 2020 and since they have settled in Montecito. Meghan has gone on to pursue her solo endeavours and there is a possibility that she could make a proper Hollywood comeback after making a cameo in Close Personal Friends.