Jessica Biel 'pushed to edge' after Justin Timberlake drama

It’s been a rough stretch for Justin Timberlake – and now, whispers about his marriage to Jessica biel are getting louder.

According to insiders, the couple’s relationship is under growing pressure following a series of public setbacks – including the release of Timberlake’s DWI bodycam footage, which quickly turned into an unwanted viral moment.

“Rumors have been swirling for ages that Justin and Jessica's marriage could be headed for trouble,” one source said.

And lately, those rumours don’t seem to be fading.

Between what’s been described as a “near disaster” tour and a slowing acting career, Timberlake’s professional struggles are reportedly adding strain at home – especially as Biel continues to stack projects as both an actress and producer.

“There's only so much she can put up with… And Justin's almost pushed her to the edge,” the insider added.

it is not just recent headlines, either. From past controversies – including that 2019 moment with co-star Alisha Wainwright — to renewed scrutiny following Britney Spears memoir, Timberlake has struggled to stay out of the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Still, walking may not come easy.

“If they ever were to break up… it would not be on his watch,” another source claimed. “He never wants to lose her.”

For now, the couple remains together – but insiders say the distance is noticeable.

“They’ve basically been living separate lives,” one source said.

Whether this is just another rough patch or something more permanent? Even close friends are not placing bets anymore.