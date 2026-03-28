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Britney Spears speaks out after weeks of silence following arrest

Britney Spears is spending time with her younger son Jayden and older son Sean

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 28, 2026

Britney Spears speaks out after weeks of silence following arrest

Britney Spears speaks out after late-night arrest drama

Britney Spears has spoken for the first time after her recent arrest and it shows that she is trying to stay strong and move forward.

The singer, who is 44, was arrested on 5 March in Westlake Village after police stopped her for driving in a way that raised concern.

Officers said that she was going very fast and seemed not fully in control and after checking her condition, they arrested her on suspicion of driving under the influence.

For some time, Britney did not say anything publicly, which made fans worried about her condition. But after a few weeks, she came back on Instagram and shared a simple and warm message.

“Thank you guys for all your support… spending time with family and friends is such a blessing !!!," the Toxic singer wrote. "Stay kind !!!"

Right now, the music icon is spending time with her younger son Jayden, and her older son Sean is also expected to be with her soon.

Being close to her children seems to be helping her feel better.

Her team said clearly that what happened was serious. "This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable."

People close to her say that Britney is trying to improve, focus on her life and deal with everything step by step, including her court date on 4 May.

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