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David Beckham gushes over youngest son Cruz's musical journey

The Beckham family have been supporting Cruz's debut tour with his band.

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 28, 2026

David Beckham gushes over youngest son Cruz&apos;s musical journey
David shared his feeling towards his son's career in a new interview

David Beckham gushed over his youngest son Cruz's budding music career in a new interview. 

Speaking on talkSPORT Drive with Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent on Friday, David shared his feeling towards his son.

'Cruz has been kind of, you know, working on his music since he was about eight or nine years old - and he's all of a sudden got a band together,' he said.

'He's released an album. It's Cruz Beckham and the Breakers. They're doing incredibly well. They're traveling around the UK. They were in Bristol. They were in Brighton. They were in Birmingham. They were in Paris, Amsterdam.

'So they're going around Europe and now they're back in London for three shows and he's performing tonight. I'm very proud of him because he's worked really hard. So good stuff.'

David also said his mum Sandra has been fangirling over Cruz, adding: 'She was fangirling my son last night because Cruz was performing in London and she turned up to watch him and was buying merchandise and getting him to sign it.' 

The Beckham family have been supporting Cruz's debut tour with his band.

Earlier this week, an emotional Cruz struggled to hold back tears while performing a song widely thought to be about his brother Brooklyn' family estrangement.

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