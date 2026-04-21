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King Charles leads birthday cheers inside the Palace's vibrant tribute

King Charles sings 'happy birthday' chorus for three centenarians at Palace celebration

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

King Charles leads birthday cheers inside the Palace&apos;s vibrant tribute
King Charles leads birthday cheers inside the Palace’s vibrant tribute

Inside Buckingham Palace, the mood was less formal reception and more elegant celebration, as guests gathered to honour Queen Elizabeth.

Champagne flowed alongside a specially created “QEII tribute” cocktail, a non-alcoholic nod to the late Queen’s well-known preference for Dubonnet, reimagined with lemon, rosemary and tonic. 

Amid the celebrations, King Charles offered a glimpse into the future, sharing his enthusiasm for the planned national memorial dedicated to his mother. 

Reviewing the final designs, he highlighted the placement of a bronze statue by sculptor Martin Jennings along The Mall, set just ahead of a tribute to Prince Philip. 

A proposed bridge inspired by the Queen Mary Fringe Tiara, the diamond piece famously worn by the late Queen on her wedding day. 

The design will feature a glass balustrade intended to glow softly over the lake in St James’s Park.

The King, joined by Queen Camilla, led a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for three guests also celebrating their 100th year, presenting them with commemorative cards and sharing a cake among around 190 attendees.

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