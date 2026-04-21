Palace issues statement as royals unite for Queen

The royal family put on a united display to remember the late Queen by celebrating her 100th Birthday at Buckingham Palace with cake and cards.

The 77-year-old King presented birthday cards to people turning 100 years old, during a reception held at the Palace.

The royal family and the Prince and Princess of Wales jointly released photos from the event with an emotional update.

The monarch and his wife, Queen Camilla, hosted a reception at the Palace in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth's centennial on April 21.

All senior members of the royal family joined the reception, including Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie (the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh), the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Alexandra and the Duke of Kent.

The guest list also included other centenarians celebrating their 100th birthdays. The group celebrated with a birthday cake, which was decorated with the number "100" in gold, and the King presented them with their centenary cards in person.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla cut the cake with Joan Illingworth.

However, Andrew and his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, did not attend the event. Harry and his wife Meghan Markle also did not mark the ocassion pub;liclyy.

Centenary cards are free messages from the King and Queen available to all British nationals.

Messages are sent for 100th birthdays, 105th birthdays and each year after 105.

Royal well wishes are also sent out for couples celebrating their 60th, 65th and 70th wedding anniversaries, and each subsequent year after 70.

King Charles sent out his first centenary cards in October 2022, following the period of mourning for the late Queen Elizabeth.

The cards featured a photo of the King and Queen Camilla, as well as a personalized message for the recipient.

"My wife and I are so pleased to know that you celebrated your one hundredth birthday on [personalized date]," the card read.

"This brings our warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes on such a special occasion."