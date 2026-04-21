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Princess Alexandra steps out for special Buckingham Palace tribute

Royal Family gathers for Centenary reception celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and service

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 21, 2026

Princess Alexandra steps out for special Buckingham Palace tribute
Princess Alexandra steps out for special Buckingham Palace tribute

Princess Alexandra, Lady Ogilvy made a rare and warmly received appearance at Buckingham Palace as members of the Royal Family gathered to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II.

At 89, one of the late Queen’s closest first cousins attended the reception alongside her brother Prince Edward, Duke of Kent.

Both siblings have spent decades quietly supporting the monarchy, often representing the Crown at engagements across the UK and internationally.

Princess Alexandra, the granddaughter of King George V and Queen Mary, has long been regarded as one of the most dedicated working royals of her generation. 

Over the years, she has carried out hundreds of engagements, particularly in support of charities linked to healthcare, the arts, and humanitarian work. 

She has also represented the Royal Family on numerous overseas visits, especially within the Commonwealth, a key area of focus during Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Although she has scaled back her public appearances in recent years due to mobility challenges.

Her brother, the Duke of Kent, shares a similarly long record of service, particularly in areas such as the military, engineering, and youth organisations. 

The reception at Buckingham Palace formed part of a wider programme of centenary events honouring the late Queen’s life, legacy, and extraordinary 70-year reign. 

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