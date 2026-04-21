Kate Middleton vows to protect monarchy on big day

Princess Kate made a telling gesture as she stepped out to show unity with King Charles on what would have been Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday.

The future queen apparently made a vow to continue the late Queen's legacy as she wore her signature colour with bespoke Emilia Wickstead dress.

The Princess of Wales' gesture rveals her resolve to protect the monarchy and it's values by following in the late Queen's footsteps.

She let the world know her intentions with her style as she honoured the longest reigning monarch with her outfits. She also accessorised with two significant pieces of the late Queen's jewellery at her big day being celebrated at Buckingham Palace on April 21.

Her dress was designed in a soft lilac shade, crafted from crepe fabric and cut to midi length. Lilac was one of the late Queen's signature shades, having worn it on countless occasions.

Catehrine looked gorgeous as she elevated her beauty with the Bahrain Pearl Drop earrings, which the Princess of Wales wore on Easter Sunday.

In addition, the 44-year-old wore a three-strand pearl necklace previously seen during a 2022 reception for Commonwealth governors-general at the Palace.

Kensington Palce also shared another update on Kate's engagement with a statement.

The palce wrote: "A special reception at Buckingham Palace to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Queen Elizabeth II, joined by representatives of charities and organisations close to Her late Majesty’s heart, along with individuals celebrating their own 100th birthdays."

Catherine's personal connection to the late Queen was evident in a 2016 documentary marking Elizabeth II's 90th birthday.

"I can remember being at Sandringham, for the first time, at Christmas. And I was worried what to give the Queen as her Christmas present," Catherine recalled, explaining she ultimately made her grandmother's chutney recipe.

"I noticed the next day that it was on the table. I think such a simple gesture went such a long way for me."

Following the Queen's death in 2022, Prince William reflected on the profound influence his grandmother had on his family, noting that Catherine "had 20 years of her guidance and support."

Tuesday's appearance marked Kate Middleton's first public engagement since Easter Sunday, when she was last seen with the Royal Family.

Howevr, The Prince and Princess of Wales didi not attend the gathering of senior royals at the British Museum.

King Charles' office has shared a rare family photograph marking Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday. The picture, released via Instagram, featured King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 78, at the centre, surrounded by their immediate family members.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William, 43, and Kate, 44, are pictured to their left, along with the Prince Richard, 81, and Birgitte, 79, Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

"The King and Queen are joined by members of The Royal Family to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II," the caption read