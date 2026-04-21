Prince Harry's uncle drops big news about beloved person

Princess Diana's younger brother and Prince William and Harry's uncle, Earl Charles Spencer, has issued a relationship update just months after his divorce.

The 61-year-old marked a special milestone during a recent getaway to Norway with his partner, Dr Cat Jarman.

He turned to his official Instagram to share a series of photographs on April 18, documenting the couple's visit to Oslo.

Earl Spencer wrote alongside the images: "Recent anniversary trip to Oslo with @catjarman - in fact, a double anniversary, as it also marked the end of my first year of not drinking. Never felt better."

He released his selfie with his partner from Vigeland Sculpture Park, with Earl Spencer embracing the Norwegian archaeologist.

Earl Spencer and Ms Jarman first crossed paths at an archaeological excavation at Althorp House, the Spencer family's ancestral estate in Northamptonshire, back in 2021. The pair have been romantically linked for approximately two years.

Karen Spencer and Charles Spencer announced their divorce in June 2024 and it was finalised in December 2025.