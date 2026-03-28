Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gets papped on NYC streets

Chris Martin made a rare public appearance on the streets of New York City.

Earlier this week, the Coldplay frontman got papped as he stepped out in the afternoon.

On Wednesday, March 25, the 49-year-old was photographed leaving his hotel. It is pertinent to note that Chris is not often photographed out and about in public so the sighting makes it a bit unusual.

However, the performer himself wasn’t shy. He appeared to be in high spirits as he was seen getting into a car.

The singer was sporting a black sweater, dark-coloured pants, Hoka sneakers, and a blue “Life Rolls On” ball cap.

Chris has a pretty exciting year ahead of him, as he is working with FIFA to curate “the first ever Super Bowl-style halftime show” at this year’s World Cup final.