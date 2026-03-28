Oscars set to make a major shift with new venue in 2029

The Oscars are about to start a completely new chapter.

For years, the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles has been the home of the famous ceremony but in 2029, everything will change completely.

The show will move to L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, a bigger more open space where the red carpet, the main stage, the press and even the after-parties can all happen under one roof.

It’s a huge shift and the excitement is already building about what this could mean for the famous night.

The theater, where the event will take place, is currently called the Peacock Theatre, though it is expected to get a new name.

There will also be more space for fans and guests, which means more people will get a chance to see the glitz and glamour up close.

Todd Goldstein from AEG said that the idea is to create an experience that not only celebrates creativity and honour the best films but also makes the night unforgettable for everyone involved.

On top of the new venue, the Oscars are going digital, starting in 2029, the show will stream worldwide on YouTube for free and in the U.S, it will also be available on YouTube TV.

Moving away from ABC, this gives the ceremony a way to reach more fans than ever before.