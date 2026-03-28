THIS Hollywood icon makes shocking career change after cancer battle

Ali Bastian is ready to make a comeback after going through a really tough fight with breast cancer.

The 44-year-old star was diagnosed in 2024 while breastfeeding and went through surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

In March 2025, she shared the good news that she is now cancer-free.

The former Hollyoaks star, who played Becca Dean until 2007, shared that recovery has been slow but it is helping her feel like herself again.

“It’s like slowly, slowly putting life back together again. Feeling more myself every day, but it takes time,” she said.

Ali also talked about the mental struggle, “It feels great, but your body and your mind have to believe it,” she explained.

She admits there is still a worry the cancer could come back, but she is focusing on moving forward.

Keeping busy with projects, daily life and her dog has helped her through and now, she is finally able to think about the future and is excited to get back to acting.

“I still love what I do… I feel like this is part of the pathway back to myself,” she said.

Ali added that her priorities are simple now which are “More life, more fun, more laughs, more time with my kids, more hugs.”