Tom Holland’s partner Zendaya flies to Rome with Robert Pattinson

The Drama has landed in Rome, and so have Zendaya and her co-star Robert Pattinson.

After making headlines with their stunning appearances at the Paris premiere, the two actors jetted to a different stop, continuing the intense press run.

On Friday, March 27, the Euphoria star and the Twilight famed actor were spotted visiting the Capitoline Museums in Italy.

During their latest outing for the highly anticipated new A24 film, the Mickey 17 actor sported a more relaxed outfit, including a grey blouson jacket, white trousers, and grey-and-yellow shoes.

Zendaya, 29, meanwhile donned a tailored black suit and white shirt with some ruffled detailing.

The two were photographed walking and greeting fans outside of the building.

After wearing “something old” on the press tour, Zendaya recently rocked her “something borrowed” outfit from Cate Blanchett.

Her stylist, Law Roach, also shared some insight into the planning that has gone into her press tour outfits for the movie.

While Holland appeared to be absent from the latest outing, he did accompanied in during thel ast stop in Paris.

While she often attends these events alone to keep the focus on her work, Holland has been known to visit her privately during these press tours.

On Tuesday, March 24, he was spotted in the French capital to support Zendaya at the premiere of her film.

While she walked the red carpet with Pattinson, Holland opted to stay behind the scenes to avoid overshadowing her.

He was reportedly seen cheering from a balcony window and was later seated next to Pattinson’s mother during the screening at the Pathé Palace.