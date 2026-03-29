David Beckham reveals funniest question his kids asked after Knighthood

Sir David Beckham might have a shiny new title, but at home, nothing’s changed – at least according to his kids.

Speaking on talkSPORT with Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent, Beckham shared the hilariously relatable question his children asked after he was knighted by King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

“My kids turned around to me and said, ‘Dad, do we get any privileges, like, anything?’ ” he said. “I was like, ‘Well, apart from the ones that you already got, absolutely not.’ ”

So much for royal perks.

Beckham – who shares Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper with Victoria Beckham — joked that the biggest change post-knighthood is his upgraded stationery.

Yes, really.

“Notepaper,” he said, is about as fancy as it gets.

Still, the moment itself meant everything.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “It was probably the best day of my life other than, obviously, when my kids were born and when I got married. It was special.”

The football legend received the honour for his contributions to sport and charity – a recognition that’s been over a decade in the making since his first nomination in 2011.

“It’s such a huge honor to receive, and all around, it was a very special day for us,” he added. “It’s a memory I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Next up? Beckham is teaming up with The King’s Foundation for the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in 2026 — proving that even knights can get their hands dirty.