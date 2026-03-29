Kim Novak speaks out on 'Scandalous' biopic casting

Hollywood just got a little… spicy.

Screen legend Kim Novak is not holding back about Sydney Sweeney stepping into her shoes in the upcoming biopic film Scandalous – and let’s just say, she is not exactly cheering from the sidelines.

“I would never have approved,” Novak told The Times of London, adding that Sweeney “sticks out so much above the waist.”

The film is set to revisit Novak’s 1950s romance with Sammy Davis Jr – a relationship that made headlines at the time due to intense scrutiny over their interracial pairing. But Novak worries the story might miss the mark.

“We had so much in common,” she said, before raising concerns about how the film could portray things. “There’s no way it wouldn’t be a sexual relationship because Sydney Sweeney looks sexy all the time. She was totally wrong to play me.”

Still, Sweeney – best known for Euphoria – has a very different take.

When the casting news broke, she called the opportunity “incredibly honoured,” pointing out how Novak’s struggles with fame and public scrutiny still hit home today.

“I think her story is still very relevant today,” Sweeney said, adding she relates to the pressures around image and relationships.

And she’s been candid about her own journey, too: “I grew up with b**bs… I never felt confident,” she shared, recalling her early insecurities. But playing Cassie changed that. “Our bodies are incredible. We should embrace [them] and feel really good in our skin.”

So… is Scandalous shaping up to be must-watch drama or pre-release controversy gold?

One thing’s clear: people are already talking.