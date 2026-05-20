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Prince William excites fans with 'Good Luck' message for Aston Villa

Kensington Palace gives big surprise ahead of Europa League final
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Prince William excites fans with &apos;Good Luck&apos; message for Aston Villa

Prince William joined Aston Villa fans with a supportive gesture for the team ahead of the UEFA Europa League final.

On May 20, Kensington Palace shared the Prince of Wales' message ahead of his possible appearance for the final game between Aston Villa and Freiburg in Istanbul on Wednesday night.

The future King and big fan of football wrote, "Come on Villa! Good luck in tonight’s Europa League final. UTV! W."

Prince William excites fans with Good Luck message for Aston Villa

On Tuesday, Matt Lucas, an actor and comedian, dropped a hint about William’s appearance at the final to support Aston Villa.

During an OBE ceremony at Windsor Castle, he shared, “I asked him about football and whether he would be able to get to the cup final tomorrow that Aston Villa are playing in, and he said he can.”

“He [William] asked me what I was up to workwise and said some kind things about my work," Lucas further said.

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