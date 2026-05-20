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Queen Camilla touches grass for a change

Queen Camilla brings charm to Royal Hillsborough with crowd-pleasing walkabout
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Queen Camilla touches grass for a change

Queen Camilla has received praise for her engaging visit to Royal Hillsborough in County Down.

The Queen drew applause after pouring a pint of Guinness during a stop at a popular village pub.

Her first stop was the well-known pub and restaurant The Parson’s Nose, where she met staff before being invited behind the bar to take part in a traditional Guinness pour. 

With a smile, she quipped, “I’m not quite the expert, but my husband is,” referencing King Charles.

The Royal Hillsborough Village Instagram account highlighted the visit, the Queen’s engagement with “much-loved local businesses” including the pub, grocer ER Wilson - the oldest shop in the village and Arthur’s Café.

As word of her arrival spread, hundreds of residents lined the main street, with Camilla stopping frequently to shake hands, accept flowers, and speak with well-wishers. 

She also enjoyed a performance from a local special school choir, taking time to speak with the young singers.

At ER Wilson grocer, Camilla was presented with flowers and met staff celebrating the shop’s long-standing role in the community. 

Local officials praised the visit, with Mayor of Lisburn and Castlereagh Amanda Grehan described that she “met all of our local businesses” and took time to speak with “everyone.”

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