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Duchess Sophie calls for urgent action after Meghan's power show

King Charles 'secret weapon' Sophie reclaims spotlight from Meghan Markle
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Duchess Sophie calls for urgent action after Meghan&apos;s power show

Duchess Sophie stepped up to take charge of King Charles' key mission after Meghan Markle's power show in Geneva.

The Duchess of Edinburgh took part in a meaningful event at the 79th World Health Assembly.

As the Global Ambassador of the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, Sophie called for urgent action in order to prevent sight loss.

As per IAPB, "Her Royal Highness spoke about the fact that more than 1 billion people are living with preventable or treatable sight loss.

"This week in Geneva marks an important step on the road to the first-ever Global Summit for Eye Health in Antigua and Barbuda later this year, where world leaders will come together to make measurable commitments for change."

The royal family sent Sophie to participate in a crucial discussion to raise awareness about a sensitive health condition that can be treated if effective policies are implemented.

Known as King Charles' secret weapon', the Duchess of Edinburgh travelled to Geneva soon after Meghan made headlines with her speech at an event debuting the Lost Screen Memorial.

Archie and Lilibet's mother made a plea to world leaders and responsible tech authorities to create safe digital spaces for children. 

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