 
Geo News

Prince Edward praises SNA students during inspiring Buckingham Palace engagement

Prince Edward praised for warm and upbeat meeting with DofE Students
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

Prince Edward praises SNA students during inspiring Buckingham Palace engagement
Prince Edward praises SNA students during inspiring Buckingham Palace engagement

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, delighted students and staff from South Nottinghamshire Academy (SNA) after stopping to speak with them during a visit to Buckingham Palace.

The royal engagement saw Prince Edward take time to meet participating students and educators involved in the award scheme, which encourages young people to develop skills through volunteering.

According to organisers, the encounter was informal and upbeat, with students describing the Duke as approachable and enthusiastic as he spoke with them about their experiences in the programme and their achievements so far.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award, founded by his father, Prince Philip, has grown into one of the UK’s most influential youth development schemes, now operating in more than 140 countries worldwide. 

It continues to support hundreds of thousands of young people annually in building confidence and life skills.

Edward has long played a leading role in the organisation, regularly attending ceremonies, meeting participants, and championing the impact of the programme through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation.

Charles Spencer shares romantic desert moments after surprise wedding
Charles Spencer shares romantic desert moments after surprise wedding
Queen Camilla touches grass for a change video
Queen Camilla touches grass for a change
Prince William excites fans with 'Good Luck' message for Aston Villa
Prince William excites fans with 'Good Luck' message for Aston Villa
King Charles turns embarrassing bird incident into moment of grace video
King Charles turns embarrassing bird incident into moment of grace
Duchess Sophie calls for urgent action after Meghan's power show
Duchess Sophie calls for urgent action after Meghan's power show
King Charles moved by 'A Quiet Voice' during emotional community visit video
King Charles moved by 'A Quiet Voice' during emotional community visit
Princess Anne urged to step back in new warning
Princess Anne urged to step back in new warning
Queen Camilla pens personal message amid backlash over King Charles news
Queen Camilla pens personal message amid backlash over King Charles news