Prince Edward praises SNA students during inspiring Buckingham Palace engagement

Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, delighted students and staff from South Nottinghamshire Academy (SNA) after stopping to speak with them during a visit to Buckingham Palace.

The royal engagement saw Prince Edward take time to meet participating students and educators involved in the award scheme, which encourages young people to develop skills through volunteering.

According to organisers, the encounter was informal and upbeat, with students describing the Duke as approachable and enthusiastic as he spoke with them about their experiences in the programme and their achievements so far.

The Duke of Edinburgh Award, founded by his father, Prince Philip, has grown into one of the UK’s most influential youth development schemes, now operating in more than 140 countries worldwide.

It continues to support hundreds of thousands of young people annually in building confidence and life skills.

Edward has long played a leading role in the organisation, regularly attending ceremonies, meeting participants, and championing the impact of the programme through The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Foundation.