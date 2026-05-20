King Charles wraps up tour by picking special gift for loved one

King Charles wraps up visit by picking special gift for granddaughter

King Charles has highlighted community spirit and grassroots initiatives during a warmly received visit to Newcastle.

According to a post shared by the Royal Family on Instagram, the King spent time learning about several key local organisations, beginning with Newcastle Community Cinema, a volunteer-run hub founded in 2008.

The monarch also visited Donard Methodist Church, where he met volunteers behind The Pantry Foodbank, a service established over a decade ago to support individuals and families facing hardship.

Charles praised the efforts of those running the initiative, spending time speaking with organisers.

His final stop included meetings with representatives from Mountain Rescue and the RNLI, where he heard about the challenges faced by emergency teams.

Alongside the public engagements, it has also emerged that the King had a personal gesture in mind during a separate stop at W5 LIFE in Belfast, a major digital learning hub supported by The King’s Trust.



While meeting young entrepreneurs, Charles selected a beaded bag charm for his granddaughter Princess Charlotte, 11, from a local business called Empower Flower.

The gift was presented by owner Rachel Rose, who said she was “honoured” to show her work during the King’s visit.

Charles reportedly told her, “Thank you, she will love that.”