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Charles Spencer shares romantic desert moments after surprise wedding

Earl Spencer reveals surprise marriage to Cat Jarman
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Charles Spencer shares romantic desert moments after surprise wedding
Charles Spencer shares romantic desert honeymoon moments after surprise wedding

Charles Spencer has offered a glimpse into his honeymoon with new wife Cat Jarman after revealing that the couple quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony last week in Arizona.

The Earl Spencer, younger brother of the late Princess Diana, confirmed that he married Norwegian archaeologist Cat Jarman in an intimate ceremony set against the dramatic red rock landscape of Sedona, with the iconic Cathedral Rock forming a striking backdrop.

The surprise announcement marks Spencer’s fourth marriage and follows his separation from Countess Karen Spencer, ending a 13-year marriage.

Following their wedding on Friday, 15 May, the newlyweds remained in Arizona for a romantic honeymoon. 

Images posted by the couple show them riding horseback through sweeping desert trails, with Spencer filming Cat as she rode ahead on a piebald horse accompanied by a guide.

Cat Jarman also shared a serene sunset image captioned simply “honeymoon,” alongside a heartfelt message for her husband: “Love you endlessly.”

The wedding itself was revealed through social media, with Spencer describing the day as the “happiest day ever.” 

Reflecting on their relationship, the couple described a journey that evolved from professional connection to deep personal bond.

“We both feel so incredibly lucky to have progressed from being colleagues, to friendship, to deep love and connection,” they said.

Spencer also shared an anecdote about their romance, recalling a friend’s early remark: “The thing about Cat is, she’d want to be with you if you lived in a hut,” joking that she was equally happy to marry him in the desert.

The couple met after Spencer was asked to review one of Jarman’s books, River Kings, and have been together for two years.

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