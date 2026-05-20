Princess Anne urged to step back in new warning about royal role

King Charles’s sister Princess Anne took on some important duties at Buckingham Palace as the monarch left for a three-day visit in Northern Ireland.

The 75-year-old had previously expressed that she wants to go out with her boots on. She has proven time and time again that she is the hardest working royal in the family.

Continuing the tradition of Garden Parties, Anne was accompanied by her husband Sir Tim Laurence to host the annual The Not Forgotten Association’s annual party.

During the event, which was dedicated to providing recreation and support for ex-servicemen and women, Anne received important advice.

The Princess Royal was urged by Second World War veteran Robert Piper to “slow down”.

“I said to her, you know, she’s got to slow down,” the veteran revealed about his conversation. “She's done it so many years and she is a pro, she knows all the answers before you do.”

Other guests praised Anne, who is the patron of The Not Forgotten Association, from other guests.

“You brought the sun,” one guest quipped about the weather. Anne laughed it off and said it had “never anything to do with me, I promise”.

Even though last year King Charles topped in number of royal engagements, he couldn't help but admit during his visit to Bermuda earlier this month that it’s hard to keep up with his sister since she is “everywhere”.