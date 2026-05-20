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Kate Middleton sister Pippa's big update stalls as milestone celebration unfolds

Pippa Middleton and her husban James fight with locals hits a pause on their anniversary week
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Kate Middleton sister Pippa&apos;s big update stalls as milestone celebration unfolds
Kate Middleton sister Pippa's big update stalls as milestone celebration unfolds

Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton's inquiry has hit a standstill until next week due to her ninth wedding anniversary's celebration, a spokeswoman for West Berkshire Council has confirmed.

The inquiry surrounding Pippa and her husban James Matthews's property hit a pause on their anniversary week.

On May 20, 2017, Pippa walked down the aisle at St Mark's Church in Englefield to marry the British hedge fund manager and former professional racing driver, James. The couple have since welcomed three children together: Arthur, six, Grace, five, and Rose, three.

The couple have been feuding with local residents over a pathway running through their estate.

In 2022, Pippa and her husband Matthews' family moved to Barton Court, a 32-room Georgian country mansion in Kintbury, West Berkshire, after previously living in Chelsea.

Mr and Mrs Matthews have been at loggerheads with locals over Mill Lane, a pathway running through the Barton Court Estate.

More than 30 local residents, with backing from The Ramblers' Association, petitioned for the route to be officially recognised as open to walkers.

 West Berkshire Council ruled in favour of the application, leading Prince William's in-laws to challenge its decision.

A hearing began last week to decide whether Mill Lane should be designated a public right of way. 

The inquiry has now reportedly paused until Thursday 28th May when it will resume at Coronation Hall, Kintbury.

Mill Lane, according to locals, was traditionally accessible under previous ownership. However, Pippa and her partner argued that the path has never been public land, raising concerns about privacy and safety at their home.

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