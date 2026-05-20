Zara Tindall's husband Mike pokes fun at John Terry

Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Tindall, has made fun of one of the England's most decorated players, John Terry, on social media.

Princess Anne's son-in-law turned to his official Instagram to share a picture of the pair with their arms around each other after Terry picked up the weekend's special award.

The former rugby star took a cheeky dig at Premier League legend on Tuesday, captioning the post: "@johnterry.26 with his greatest ever sporting achievement…. Winning a prize at the golf day!"

The post attracted reaction from the former Olympic swimmer for Team GB, Mark Foster, demanding: "He won again...we need VAR on these golf days!!!"

Mike's dig carries a strong sense of irony. During his illustrious 20-year footballing career, Terry picked up an astonishing 18 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and a Champions League winners' medal to boot.

The centre-back was unable to reach the ultimate glory of victory with England. Mike, however, was able to do so when he one the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

The event was not about individual accolades, even for serial winners like Terry. The event helped raise vital funds for two charities: Cure Parkinson's and The Matt Hampson Foundation.