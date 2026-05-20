King Charles turns embarrassing bird incident into moment of grace

King Charles showed off his wisdom with a composed reaction to an embarrassing moment during his latest outing, proving he's absolutely fit to run the monarchy's affair.

It happened when the 77-year-old monarch found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected avian encounter.

A bird put the King to the real test as it relieved itself on the King, with the droppings landing on the lower right portion of his back while he was greeting members of the public at The Pantry Foodbank in Newcastle.

The King responded with characteristic good humour, remarking to onlookers: "At least it didn't land on my head."

He left the crowed in stitches with his smart reaction to the incident.

One woman in the crowd quipped that the incident constituted a "very Ulster greeting," a reference to County Down's location within the historic province.

Prior to the unfortunate incident, Prince William and Harry's father had toured a beloved local cinema that has been entertaining residents of the seaside town since 2009.