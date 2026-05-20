 
Geo News

King Charles turns embarrassing bird incident into moment of grace

The British monarch shows off wisdom with a composed reaction to an embarrassing moment
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 20, 2026

King Charles turns embarrassing bird incident into moment of grace
King Charles turns embarrassing bird incident into moment of grace

King Charles showed off his wisdom with a composed reaction to an embarrassing moment during his latest outing, proving he's absolutely fit to run the monarchy's affair.

It happened when the 77-year-old monarch found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected avian encounter.

A bird put the King to the real test as it relieved itself on the King, with the droppings landing on the lower right portion of his back while he was greeting members of the public at The Pantry Foodbank in Newcastle.

The King responded with characteristic good humour, remarking to onlookers: "At least it didn't land on my head."

He left the crowed in stitches with his smart reaction to the incident.

One woman in the crowd quipped that the incident constituted a "very Ulster greeting," a reference to County Down's location within the historic province.

Prior to the unfortunate incident, Prince William and Harry's father had toured a beloved local cinema that has been entertaining residents of the seaside town since 2009.

Queen Camilla pens personal message amid backlash over King Charles news
Queen Camilla pens personal message amid backlash over King Charles news
Ex-Prince Andrew wins unexpected support from Scotland as big decision looms video
Ex-Prince Andrew wins unexpected support from Scotland as big decision looms
Palace breaks silence on Anne's role after King Charles alarming update
Palace breaks silence on Anne's role after King Charles alarming update
Meghan Markle branded 'cut-price Angelina Jolie' for latest remark
Meghan Markle branded 'cut-price Angelina Jolie' for latest remark
King Charles offered apology after shocking announcement in Northern Ireland
King Charles offered apology after shocking announcement in Northern Ireland
Prince Harry's relationship with beloved uncle takes surprise turn
Prince Harry's relationship with beloved uncle takes surprise turn
Princess Charlotte gets upsetting update amid Archie, Lilibet celebration
Princess Charlotte gets upsetting update amid Archie, Lilibet celebration
Prince William's view on Harry, Meghan gets stronger after new reveal
Prince William's view on Harry, Meghan gets stronger after new reveal