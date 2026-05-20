King Charles moved by 'A Quiet Voice' during emotional community visit

King Charles Icontinued his two-day visit to Northern Ireland with a series of heartfelt community engagements in Newcastle, where the monarch shared touching moments with local residents, filmmakers, and charity volunteers.

During a visit to the Newcastle Community Cinema, the King warmly embraced deaf actress Agnes Carberry, who stars alongside her husband John Carberry in the Northern Ireland film A Quiet Voice.

The meeting drew smiles from onlookers as Charles spent time speaking with the couple and learning more about the local arts community and the film project.

Later in the day, Charles turned his attention to community support services when he visited volunteers from the Pantry Foodbank, a charity initiative based in a local church helping families and individuals facing hardship.

He helped pack grocery boxes filled with bread, vegetables, canned goods, and toiletries for those in need.

After being told by Pantry chairman John O’Neill that one particular box was intended for a single individual.

Charles carefully continued sorting supplies before jokingly pointing to a toilet roll and remarking, “very important,” prompting laughter from volunteers gathered around him.

The monarch also praised the volunteers for their dedication, describing their work as “amazing” as he spoke with organisers about the growing pressures faced by foodbanks and support centres across local communities.