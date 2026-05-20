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Princess Beatrice's husband gives 'delightful news' after expecting

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice maintain low-key royal life
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 20, 2026

Princess Beatrice&apos;s husband gives &apos;delightful news&apos; after expecting
Princess Beatrice's husband gives 'delightful news' after expecting

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is celebrating a moment of sporting joy after Arsenal secured a long-awaited Premier League title, ending a 22-year wait for top-flight glory in English football.

The property developer and husband of Princess Beatrice, 42, is a well-known Arsenal supporter and marked the club’s success by returning to X for the first time in nearly a year. 

He reshared the club’s celebratory post reading: “The Arsenal. Your Premier League Champions.”

The victory has sparked celebrations among fans across London and beyond, with Arsenal’s triumph widely described as the culmination of a strong season under manager Mikel Arteta, who has rebuilt the squad into serious title contenders after several near misses in recent years.

His last activity on the platform dates back to July last year, when he shared news of Princess Beatrice’s appointment as patron of the Chartered College of Teaching.

Edoardo and Princess Beatrice, who married in 2020 in a private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, are often seen attending events together but maintain a relatively low-key public profile compared to other members of the Royal Family.

Beatrice, the elder daughter of Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, has gradually taken on more public-facing charitable roles in recent years, supporting organisations focused on education, dyslexia awareness, and children’s wellbeing.

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