Ryan Gosling shares unexpected memory from 'Barbie' set

Ryan Gosling hints at something he refused to do for 'Barbie'

Ryan Gosling has shared a funny and unexpected detail about his time working on Barbie, and it is something fans did not see coming.

While talking about the film in a recent interview, the 45-year-old actor revealed that there was one thing he simply refused to do while getting into character as Ken.

He said that he “didn’t even shave my legs” and stayed far away from what the cast called the “shave room.”

According to him, that place sounded intense as he remembered hearing loud screams from inside and described it as something that felt more like a torture room than part of a film set.

“I’ll never unhear” those sounds, he admitted, making it clear he had no interest in going anywhere near it.

Other actors like Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa were more committed to the process but Ryan chose a different path, even so, his performance as Ken still won huge praise.

The film, directed by Greta Gerwig, turned out to be a massive success. Ryan even earned an Oscar nomination and performed the song I’m Just Ken live at the ceremony.

Now, he is back on screen with Project Hail Mary, which is already getting a lot of love from fans and critics.