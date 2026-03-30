Taron Egerton dating Brooks Nader one year after Chloe Bennet split: Report

The rumoured couple have reportedly been dating 'for some time'

Taron Egerton is moving on from Chloe Bennet with Brooks Nader, according to reports.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Kingsman: The Secret Service actor have seemingly had a romantic weekend in Los Angeles together, Page Six confirmed on Sunday, March 29, after Deux Moi first reported the news.

The rumoured couple were seen catching Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling’s latest film, on Friday. They kept the momentum going the next night, grabbing drinks at Shutters on the Beach before heading to dinner.

A source told Page Six the two looked “infatuated” with each other during the outing, noting that they’ve been dating for a while. “It wasn’t their first date,” the insider said. “They have known each other for some time.”

While the romance may be new to the public, both stars come with high-profile dating histories. Nader, 29, has previously been linked to names like Kevin Costner, Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Tom Brady. She was also married to Billy Haire, with the pair divorcing in 2024 after four years together.

Meanwhile, Egerton, 36, split from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress Chloe Bennet in 2025.

Both stars are keeping busy professionally too, with Nader gearing up for the Baywatch reboot and Egerton set to appear alongside Charlize Theron in Netflix’s upcoming thriller Apex.