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Inside Rihanna's home shooting: New report reveals details

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are believed to have left Los Angeles after horrifying incident

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 30, 2026

Inside Rihanna&apos;s home shooting: New report reveals details
Inside Rihanna’s home shooting: New report reveals details 

Rihanna faced a terrifying moment at her Los Angeles home earlier this month, according to a recently released police report.

The singer, her partner A$AP Rocky and their children were at the property when shots were fired, turning a normal day into a frightening experience.

The report says that Rihanna was inside an Airstream trailer on the property when she suddenly heard “about ten loud sounds like something banging on metal.”

She woke A$AP Rocky quickly, warned him about the danger and got them both to the ground before moving to the main house to check on their children.

Others were nearby at the time, including the singer's mother, staff members and neighbors. However, three bullets hit the trailer near where Rihanna was standing but none pierced through it and thankfully no one was injured.

Following the incident, the family is believed to have left Los Angeles.

The suspect, 35-year-old Ivanna Lisette Ortiz, has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder as authorities continue to investigate the case and more details are expected as it moves through the courts.

This report, moreover, shows how quickly a peaceful moment at home can turn dangerous and it highlights Rihanna’s quick thinking and bravery in protecting her family during a frightening situation.

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