Scott Mills caught in heated controversy as BBC takes serious action

Scott Mills has left BBC Radio 2 after a complaint about his personal behaviour came to light.

The news shocked both his colleagues and listeners who have followed his career for many years.

The presenter was taken off air on Tuesday, February 24, while the BBC looked into the matter as sources say that Mills was told over the weekend that his contract had been ended.

The broadcaster said, “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music at the BBC, told staff the news would be sudden and unexpected.

She, however, said she would update everyone about plans for the breakfast show later, adding that Mills had been part of the BBC for a very long time, working across Radio 1, 5Live, Radio 2 and television.

Mills started with the BBC in 1998 on Radio 1 and stayed there for 24 years as in 2022, he moved to Radio 2 and in January 2025 he took over the breakfast show from Zoe Ball.

He also became known for commentating on the Eurovision Song Contest.

According to the BBC’s 2024-2025 pay report, Mills earned between £355,000 and £359,999 a year as his exit left fans and colleagues waiting to see who will take over the popular show next.