Luke Hemsworth on working with Miley Cyrus ex as 'Hannah Montana' turns 20

Luke Hemsworth opened up about the possibility of joining forces with his famous brothers, Chris and Liam Hemsworth.

He believes pulling off a Hemsworth family project isn’t as easy as it sounds.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Westworld star revealed that the trio has often discussed collaborating.

“I would love to do something,” Luke said. “And we’ve talked about it a lot. I think we all just need to find the right project.”

The challenge, he explained, is timing.

“We need to get Chris booked in about two years in advance,” Luke joked, noting his younger brother’s packed schedule.

“He’s incredibly in demand.”

Despite the logistical hurdles, the 45-year-old remains confident the brothers will eventually share the screen.

“So if anyone wants to write something, then please, please come and see us,” he teased.

While the Hemsworths continue to weigh their options, Liam’s name is making round among Miley Cyrus’ fans with celebration of the Hannah Montana 20th anniversary.

Cyrus, who famously starred in the Disney Channel series, marked the milestone with nostalgic tributes, bringing renewed attention to her past relationships.

Luke’s comments about working with Liam naturally tie into the buzz, though his focus remains firmly on family collaboration rather than Hollywood gossip.

For now, Luke is channeling his energy into his own projects including the upcoming film Beast, where he stars alongside Russell Crowe.

Beast is set to release in theatres April 10.