Dakota Johnson, Role Model relationship status revealed after private dates

Dakota Johnson and Role Model were rumoured to be 'playing the field' after Chris Martin split

Dakota Johnson and Role Model caused a stir on the internet after they were spotted together multiple times on what appeared to be lowkey date nights, but the talk died down after they slowly disappeared from the public eye.

The 36-year-old actress and the musician, 28, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury, are keeping their romance to themselves but the couple is reportedly still very much together.

The Materialists star and Pillsbury were spotted together at the Paul McCartney concert in Los Angeles, as they exited the Fonda theatre.

Following their outing together, the celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, shared that despite the reports, Johnson and the Sally, When the Wine Runs Out hitmaker's relationship is going strong.

This comes after a source cleared the split rumours last month, saying, “Tucker has been in LA. They are completely fine. Just both very chill homebodies,” who prefer to keep their relationship away from the public eye.

The Splitsville actress began dating Role Model a while after her breakup with Chris Martin was confirmed.

The Coldplay frontman and Johnson dated for eight years, and were rumoured to be engaged. As for Pillsbury, he had a longterm relationship with influencer Emma Chamberlain which ended in 2023.