Laura Dern signs up for controversial Jeffrey Epstein series

Laura Dern joins Jeffrey Epstein investigation drama in works

Laura Dern has officially joined the team working on a limited miniseries based on Jeffrey Epstein scandal and its investigations.

The 59-year-old actress will be playing the role of journalist Julie K. Brown who wrote the book, Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story.

The series will be based on the Miami Herald journalist’s investigations in the book and the TV show is in works at Sony Pictures Television.

Brown reignited the interest in the Epstein case in 2018, after his arrest in 2008, and traced the victims who were assaulted a long time back. After some of the victims spoke out, Epstein was arrested again in July 2019, and died by suicide in August that year.

The journalist published her book in 2021, and it has been signed for a TV show deal in 2026, which is currently in works.

The Epstein show has been kept under the radar at present, and no other actors besides the Little Women star have been revealed.

It will be produced by Adam McKay and Kevin Messick along with Dern and Brown. Whereas Eileen Myers will join as an executive producer and showrunner alongside Sharon Hoffman, who is adapting the book.

The news had drawn a mixed reaction from the audience as some appreciate the courage to highlight the hidden evil in society, and others doubt if the portrayal of such heinous crimes would be appropriate enough.